Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar for 2nd odi against South Africa

Deepak Chahar will be replaced for the remaining matches of the ODI series against South Africa by off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, according to the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday.

After the third and final T20I match between India and South Africa in Indore, Chahar experienced back stiffness and did not participate in India’s starting XI for the opening ODI in Lucknow. He will now return to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where the medical staff will keep an eye on him.

On October 9, 2022, India will play the second One-Day International (ODI) at Ranchi, and on October 11, 2022, India will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

(inputs from IANS)