Want to win Olympics Gold for India: Junior Hockey Team goalie Prince Deep Singh

Indian Junior Men's Hockey team is all set up for their tour of Europe scheduled for later this month and Prince Deep Singh, the team's goalkeeper, is happy to be a part of the

The Team, led by Rohit, will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands between 20th and 29th May.

Among the twenty players selected to be a part of the tour is Prince Deep Singh, who has been picked alongside Bikramjit Singh to shoulder the goal-keeping responsibilities.

Coming from a humble background in the Pathankot district of Punjab, Prince Deep Singh picked up a hockey stick in 2016 for the first time.

“I watched the Indian team play on TV and was particularly fond of PR Sreejesh’s game. It made us want to try playing the sport. As I started to enjoy it while playing with my friends, I moved to an Academy,” he said.

Prince Deep slowly moved up the ranks and went on to represent Roundglass Punjab Club Academy in the 2nd Junior Academy National Championship before having an opportunity to represent Punjab in the 5th Khelo India Youth Games in Gwalior, where they won the Bronze.

He also represented Punjab in the 13th Junior National Championship in Rourkela. Although the team finished in fifth place, Prince Deep left a mark with his goal-keeping prowess during the tournament and over the year across other domestic tournaments as a result of which he was drafted in to be a part of the 40-member coaching camp in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Speaking about his experience during the camp, he said, “I got to learn a lot. Getting to be among the best Junior players in the country makes you want to put your best foot forward. I worked on getting better with each practice session and it helped that everyone involved motivated me.”

“We all got to know each other well, both as players and individuals. That goes a long way in creating a positive team environment,” he added.

Prince feels they need to work on going into the season. Prince believes it is an opportunity for him to take his game to the next level.

He said, “When you play against teams from other countries, you have to bring your A-game. I see this as an opportunity for the team as well as for myself to identify what we’re doing well and what we need to tweak to be able to reach greater heights in the game. That is the reason for this tour and I believe we’re going to make full use of it.”

“Right now, I’d like to do well for the nation at the Junior level and help us win tournaments with every chance I get and then go on to represent the senior Team. I want to win the Gold in the Olympics for my country one day. That is the ultimate dream,” he added