Nitu determined to bounce back from setbacks of missing Hangzhou, Paris squads

2023 World Champion boxer Nitu Ghanghas is determined to bounce back hard after failing to make it to the Paris Olympics in the 54 kg division, a weight category where she is developing more power and adding skills to keep her reputation as a feisty fighter intact.

Hailing from the hotbed of Indian boxing — Bhiwani — the 23-year-old Nitu is spending quality time training at the Bhiwani Boxing Club with her eyes on the Los Angeles Olympics in July 2028.

An ardent fan of London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom, Nitu is considered a potential successor to the Manipuri legend. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion in 48kg class, isn’t losing her sleep after missing the Hangzhou Asian Games and subsequently the Paris Olympics, but the setbacks have made her more determined.

“From childhood I have always wanted to win, battled many odds and disappointments and came out on top with my family’s help. I am already looking forward now,” said Nitu.

To qualify for the Asian Games and Paris Olympics, Nitu, proficient in the 48 kg class, had to upgrade herself to the 54 kg class but it was Preeti Pawar who pipped her to the Hangzhou Asiad squad. Preeti even grabbed a Paris Olympics quota with a fearless display at the continental Games. She thus joined Nikhat Zareen (50 kgs) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) who had already made the Paris cut.

“I think all three of them can return with a medal from Paris. They are all capable fighters and have gained a lot of experience. As far as I am concerned, I will take it step by step as I get better and stronger in 54 kg division. My immediate target is the world championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in October this year and my coach Jagdish Singh is prepping me for it. I am confident that I have the mettle to make it to Los Angeles Olympics in 2028,” said Nitu.

“I am from Bhiwani Boxing Club and I have a legacy to take forward. Vijender Singh’s Beijing Olympics was a massive trigger for girls like us to play boxing. In our village (Dhanana), it was unthinkable for a girl to play sport. But it was my father (Jai Bhagawan) who backed me up regardless of the fact that even our closest relatives thought we were crazy because I was going to take up boxing,” Nitu Ghanghas narrated during a podcast, adding that her family faced severe financial crisis when she was learning the ropes of boxing in Bhiwani.

Having excelled in the 48 kg class, a weight division that once exclusively belonged to Mary Kom, Nitu wants to emulate her idol.

“I grew up watching her and it was my dream to fight Mary didi. That opportunity did come (Commonwealth Games 2022 trials) but Mary Kom had to withdraw due to a knee injury after a minute into the opening round. I really wanted a full fight, so it was a bit disappointing,” said Nitu, who is a natural left-handed boxer like Mary.

With age on her side and known for her aggressive style, Nitu remains among India’s top women boxers. With greater exposure and intense training, the Haryana girl is expected to grab the headlines once again once Paris Olympics are over.