Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has expressed his desire to make his international comeback special after he was included in the 29-member squad for the team’s much-anticipated tour of England later in the year.

Notably, Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against England and Sarfaraz, who last featured in a Pakistan playing XI in October last year, also managed to find a place in the squad.

“I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by GeoSuper.TV. (via IANS)

“I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team. Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player’s career.

“When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance.”

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had stated after squad announcement that Sarfaraz had been included in the team as a back-up wicket-keeper.

“As far as being a back-up wicketkeeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice,” the veteran wicket-keeper said.

“I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.”

