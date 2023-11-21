Wade to lead Australia in T20I series against India

Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been named skipper of the Australia squad that includes World Cup stars David Warner, Steven Smith and Travis Head, for the five-match T20I series against India, starting Thursday in Vizag.

The squad, however, misses the multi-format fast bowlers and allrounders as the selectors decided to rest them ahead of a busy Test summer Down Under.

And accordingly, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have returned home after the World Cup along with Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, who captained Australia’s previous T20I series against South Africa, to prepare for the home Test season which begins on December 14 against Pakistan in Perth.

Advertisement

Wade’s elevation as skipper came as a surprise as it was predicted last year during the T20 World Cup that he could be hanging his boots. He was initially overlooked for the tour of South Africa before being named as a replacement.

However, the Australian selectors’ decision could also be a makeshift one for the upcoming series, and a permanent appointment could be made during the home season as Australia begins preparations for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

Among the others to feature in the side are left-arm quick Spencer Johnson along with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Matt Short. As the focus shifts to the shortest version ahead of the T20 World Cup, it is highly likely that the seasoned campaigners in Cummins, Starc could also feature in next year’s IPL to keep themselves in shape.

After the five games in India, Australia will feature in a three-match series against West Indies and New Zealand in February to prepare before the showpiece event in the Windies and the US.

Australia’s T20I squad: Matthew Wade (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha