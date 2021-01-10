Former cricketer VVS Laxman on Sunday slammed the crowd’s racial abuse to Mohammad Siraj during the third Test between India and Australia following a similar on Saturday as well.

At least six spectators were removed from the Sydney Cricket Ground stands by the security officials after Siraj raised concerns on Day 4 to skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

“Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful then please don’t come and spoil the atmosphere,” Laxman said in a tweet.

The incident happened before the start of the 86th over in Australia’s second innings on Sunday when Siraj, fielding on the boundary line, went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane and raised the issue that some fans were passing abusive comments directed at him.

Rahane then walked up to the square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. While players huddled in the centre, security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.

Meanwhile, Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity, has said that strict action would be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.

A similar incident was reported by the Indian team management on Saturday. Indian team management apparently alleged that Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj were racially abused by SCG the crowd.

A report carried by Australian newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, stated, “It’s understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature… amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time.”

“In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick,” the report added.

