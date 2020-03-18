Former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed doubt over the international comeback of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, considering the performances of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two glovesmen in the white-ball set-up at the moment.

Sehwag said he doesn’t see any reason why the team will not go ahead with KL Rahul as their main man behind the stumps after the tremendous run of form that he has shown in limited-overs cricket over the period of last 6 months or so.

“Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them,” the TOI quoted Sehwag as saying.

Dhoni, who has been out of the national team since their semi-final exit from last year’s World Cup in England, was eyeing the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the platform to make his case for a spot in the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, the BCCI had also made it clear that the former India captain would have to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming IPL to be back in the mind of the selectors. However, with the IPL 2020 postponed and doubts hovering over its fate, the next step from Dhoni remains to be seen.

The 38-year-old had already joined the Chennai Super Kings camp and in some outgoing visuals from the Chepauk, Dhoni was seen sweating hard to prepare himself for the cash-rich tournament.