Virender Sehwag has refused to agree with his former national teammate Gautam Gambhir that Virat Kohli should be removed as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Following RCB’s dismal run in the last few matches and exit from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir had said that Kohli should step down from the role of captaincy and that he “needs to take accountability” for his team’s trophy-less run under him for eight years in IPL.

However, Sehwag believes RCB management should continue supporting Kohli as their leader and think on how they can improve their team.

“A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches – ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?” he added.

RCB made the exit from this season’s IPL after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator by six wickets on Friday. Batting first, Kohli’s men were bundled for a paltry total of 131/7, before Kane Williamson (50 not-out) starred during Hyderabad’s chase in Dubai.

Calling out Kohli for his lack of responsibility, Gambhir even suggested that RCB should bring a change in captaincy in the next edition of the cash-rich tournament.

“100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament (without a trophy), eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn’t have won the title and would have still continued with it. So, it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability,” said Gambhir as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s not only about one year, it’s not only about this. I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, ‘yes, I am responsible. I am accountable’,” he added.

It has been eight years since Kohli was given the baton of RCB. The closest Bangalore ever came to winning the trophy was in 2016 when they lost in the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad.