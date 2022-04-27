Sanjay Bangar, the coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has backed batting legend Virat Kohli to overcome adversity and deliver match-winning performances in the next match.

Chasing a 145-run target, Bangalore’s top-order failed once more, losing four wickets for 58 runs and failing to recover. When asked about Kohli’s rough patch, the Bangar stated that Kohli will assist the team in winning their upcoming crucial games. Kohli was dismissed after only 9 runs while attempting a pull shot, but he got an edge and was caught. This season, the batter has struggled mightily, scoring only 128 runs in nine games.

“He is a very sensible player. He has watched many ups and downs… The way he prepares, he always gets himself out of his comfort zone and this is his speciality. And this is the reason he can overcome difficult situations,” Sanjay Bangar said in a post-match press conference.

“So I would just want him to use his fighting spirit and the way he’s played all his cricket to put the run of low scores behind. He has so much mental toughness that I am sure he will win us our upcoming crunch games,” he added.

In the match against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were promoted to the top of the order after Anuj Rawat was dropped.

“We opened with Anuj Rawat and Faf in 8 matches. But this is the combination [Virat and Faf] we want going forward, because we want our best batters open the innings in crucial games. This is our thinking,” the former India opener further added.

Kuldeep Sen’s four-wicket haul and Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56-run knock propelled Rajasthan Royals to a 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA stadium on Tuesday. Aside from Kuldeep,

Prasidh Krishna took two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin managed to take three. With their recent victory, the Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the points table, with six wins in eight games. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, remained in fifth place after winning five of their nine games.

(Inputs from ANI)