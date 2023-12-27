Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to take first spot in elite WTC list of Indian batters

On the opening day of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday, star India batter Virat Kohli became the best run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-2025.

The former India captain passed Rohit Sharma to reach the milestone. In 57 innings, Kohli scored 2101 runs. In 42 innings, Rohit scored 2097 runs. Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara is third on the list, having scored 1769 runs in 62 innings. Following that are Ajinkya Rahane (1589 runs in 49 innings) and Rishabh Pant (1575 runs in 41 innings), in that order.

Kohli did not make an impact in India’s first inning, scoring 38 runs off 64 balls with a strike rate of 59.38. The 35-year-old hit five fours against South Africa’s bowling assault. He was, however, unlucky in front of Kagiso Rabada, who dismissed the batter in 30.6 overs.

Rain ruined the first day of the Test match, causing most of the third session to be canceled on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park.

At the end of Day 1, India had produced a total of 208/8 in 59 overs, with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj undefeated on 70 (105)* and 0 (10)*, respectively.

KL Rahul battled bravely the entire time he was on the field. While the rest of the hitters were unable to defeat Kagiso Rabada, he fought valiantly to push India’s total past 200 runs. Siraj was likewise patient throughout the ten balls he encountered.

The sole casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing only 19 balls.