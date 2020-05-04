Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on Monday pledged support in the fight against fake messages on social media, stating that the country needs to play together to emerge as the winner of the battle against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?” Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward @TikTok_INhttps://t.co/uCXPEDyWgv pic.twitter.com/IVhzo8pyU5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 4, 2020

Along with the tweet, the 31-year-old also shared a video in which he is featuring along with Hindi movie actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan who are all talking about the dangers of fake forwards on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli, along with other sporting personalities like Rohit Sharma and Sania Mirza were part of #IForIndia, the concert for our times on Sunday. In this concert, actors, musicians, singers, as well as sporting personalities, tried to entertain from their homes to try and raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Kohli also paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Handwara district last week.

“Those who don’t forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind,” Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.