Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan along with other cricketers have paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir’s Handwara district Sunday last week.

Notably, two senior army officials, a Colonel and a Major along with three other security personnel were killed in an encounter in Handwara when they went to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists.

“Those who don’t forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace,” tweeted Kohli.

“Saluting these bravehearts who lost their lives protecting the country. Sincere condolences and prayers for the families. Jai Hind & R.I.P. 🙏 #Kupwara #IndianArmy,” wrote Dhawan.

Here are tweets from other cricketers paying tribute to Handwara martyrs:

