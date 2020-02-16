India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday left the netizens in splits after sharing his funny face on social media along with batter Prithvi Shaw and pacer Mohammed Shami.

“Naya post Sundar dost,” the 31-year-old batsman captioned the post.

“Yes bhaiya?” commented India all-rounder Washington Sundar.

“Meme walo : wah pic mil gaya (Meme generators, you have got a picture) !” wrote a fan.

“oh my god. What a epic pose, (sic)” wrote another fan.

oh my god

Meanwhile, some of the fans used memes to comment.

Kohli has not been at his usual best in India’s ongoing tour to New Zealand. The classy right-hander has scored 105 and 75 runs in the recently concluded five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, respectively.

In the ODI series, India were drubbed 3-0 by New Zealand after winning the T20I series 5-0.

India are all set to face New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series starting February 21 in Wellington.

Kohli-led India will look to come back strong and continue their good form in the red-ball format and consolidate their place in the ICC Test Championship. They now sit pretty on top of the tree with 300 points from seven matches.