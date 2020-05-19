India skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, especially in the white-ball formats.

Kohli, in a Facebook live session with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, revealed about his mindset during run-chases.

“When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple — if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated,” he said.

“When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match,” he added.

In chases in ODIs, Kohli’s records are phenomenal. He has already amassed 5388 runs at an average of 96.21 across 86 innings in the matches where he has helped India reach the target.

In run-chases, many have picked Kohli over legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 5490 runs at an average of 55.45 across 124 innings in successful ODI run chases before calling time on his international career in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s overall records, especially in the white-ball formats, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.