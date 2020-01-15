Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday was named the captain of ICC’s Test and One Day International (ODI) Teams of the Year.

Kohli has been one of the most prolific leaders in recent times. Starting the year with a Test series victory in Australia, under him Team India won Test series against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh as well. India are currently at the top of ICC World Test Championship.

5 x Australians

3 x New Zealanders

2 x Indians

The XI making up the Test Team of the Year

In 50-overs cricket, Kohli led India off to a great start in 2019 with back to back away series victory against Australia and New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue lost the home series against Australia, the only ODI series defeat of the year. After making it to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup, the Kohli-led side also went on to win two series against the West Indies.

ICC Men’s Test Team of 2019: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (C), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (C), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

31-year-old Kohli was also awarded the ICC’s ‘2019 Spirit of Cricket’ award on Wednesday for his gesture during the ICC World Cup last year in the league match between India and Austalia.

During the match between India and Australia on June 9 at The Oval, a section of the Indian crowd was giving an unsympathetic reception to Smith, when he was fielding near the boundary line.

Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of the ongoing incident near the ropes. Taken aback by the fans’ reaction, he gestured towards the Indian supporters as he insisted them to appreciate and cheer Smith instead of booing him.