India skipper Virat Kohli and bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their respective top spots in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings.

Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points and is followed by vice-captain Rohit Sharma who has been in sensational form in all the three formats of the game in 2019.

Rohit’s recent blitzkrieg came against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the just-concluded three-match series, which the Men in Blue won 2-1. Rohit had scored 85 runs off 43 balls in the match. The innings was studded with 6 boundaries and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit’s teammate Kohli was rested and hence the latter was not a part of the series.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Bumrah has also maintained his numero uno spot. He is sitting at the number 1 position with 797 rating points and is followed by New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

However, Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 all-rounders. With 246 rating points, he is at the 10th position. England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes tops the chart with 319 rating points, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

India are slated to play two Test matches against Bangladesh beginning Thursday.

After that, the Men in Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies beginning December 6.