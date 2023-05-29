Viral Video: Woman slaps police officer at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

A video of a woman slapping a police officer at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when fans gathered to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The game was, however, postponed to Monday due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the clip of the incident showed a woman, wearing a pink top, pushing and slapping a cop repeatedly. The reason behind the woman’s action was not known.

Some social media users called the incident “shameful.”

Some users also speculated that the cop was drunk.

It started raining around 6.30 pm on Sunday, just half an hour before the toss. The rain did stop around 9 pm, giving a glimmer of hope. However, just when the players started warming up, it started raining heavily again, resulting in the match being postponed to Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in some parts of Gujarat on Monday.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal, and Dahod; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, and Bhavnagar,” the forecast read.

If the rain washes out Monday’s match, Gujarat Titans, which finished higher on the points table at the end of the league phase, will be announced the winner.