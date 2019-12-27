Former India opener Vinod Kambli has criticised the Mumbai cricket team after they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Railways at Wankhede stadium in the third round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

On Monday, Mumbai — despite having Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur in their Playing XI — suffered their first-ever 10-wicket loss in Ranji Trophy.

Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and suffered a humiliating loss.

“Mumbai team played very poorly. Disappointed to see Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is five days away. I would like to see the best team playing when possible,” tweeted Kambli.

In the first innings, Pradeep Poojar’s 6/37 helped Railways bowl out Mumbai for 114. Karn Sharma (112*) and Arindam Ghosh (72) then helped the visitors get 266 in their first innings, thus getting a lead of 152.

In their second innings, Mumbai were all out for 198 as Himanshu Sangwan picked up 5/60.

Railways then chased down the target of 47 with the utmost ease and won the match with 10 wickets in hand, thus earning a bonus point.