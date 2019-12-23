South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa on their official Twitter handle.

“I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England,” Philander said in an official statement.

“I feel that it is an appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey. Thank you must also go to CSA, the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and teammates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support.

“My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to,” he added.

The first Test of the four-match series between South Africa and England begins on Boxing Day at the Centurion.

In an international career that has spanned more than 12 years, Philander has played 97 matches across all formats (60 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is), taking a combined 261 wickets (216, 41 and 4) with 1,784 runs scored (1619, 151 and 14).

The 34-year-old from Cape Town took an outstanding combined of 8/78, including a famous spell of 5/15 in his Test debut against Australia that had the visitors bowled out for 47 in their second innings at Newlands as South Africa cantered to victory by eight wickets in November 2011.

He also took a record-breaking 51 wickets in his first seven Test matches which earned him the 2012 SA Cricketer of the Year accolade at that year’s Cricket South Africa annual awards gala along with Test Cricketer and Fans Cricketer of the Year trophies.

“One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man,” said newly appointed CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.