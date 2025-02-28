UTT season 6 set to begin May 29

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s premier table tennis league, will return for Season 6 from May 29 to June 15, and will see Ahmedabad playing host for the first time.

As UTT continues to grow, eight teams featuring a dynamic mix of top Indian and international table tennis stars will battle for the crown, with defending champions Goa Challengers looking to claim a historic third title.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad is fast cementing its place in India’s sporting ecosystem, becoming a hotbed for multiple disciplines with world-class infrastructure and a vision to host marquee events, such as the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games, in the near future.

Advertisement

As the city welcomes UTT Season 6 edition, fans will have the thrilling opportunity to witness world-class table tennis–a key Olympic discipline–up close, watching top Indian and international stars battling it out live in exciting matchups.

Promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), UTT has revolutionised Indian table tennis since 2017 by featuring world-class talent alongside emerging players, raising the sport’s profile nationally.

Among India’s longest-running franchise-based sports competitions and one of the few leagues heading into its sixth season, UTT will feature eight teams split into two groups of four for the draw, with each team playing five ties in the league stage—facing all three opponents in their group once and two randomly drawn teams from the other group.

The top four teams at the end will progress to the knockout rounds, leading to the grand finale on June 15. Each team will have six players, including two international stars, and will play five matches per tie comprising two women’s singles, two men’s singles, and a mixed doubles.

Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in the last edition, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team in the competition’s history to win two titles.