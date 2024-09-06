US Open: Sabalenka beats Navarro for second straight final in New York

No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka clinched a spot in her second straight US Open final with a gritty 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over home favourite Emma Navarro in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Former World No.1 Sabalenka, who finished runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year’s US Open, needed 90 minutes to fend off surging American Navarro, who was contesting her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Sabalenka has dropped only one set on her way into Saturday’s finals. And she’s bidding to win her second consecutive tournament, after taking the title at the Cincinnati Open—where she beat Pegula in the finals—before arriving in New York, according to WTA stats.

With the win, 26-year-old Sabalenka becomes the first woman to reach back-to-back US Open finals since Serena Williams did so in 2018 and 2019. Sabalenka has reached all four hard-court Grand Slam finals during the last two seasons.

During her on court interview, an elated Sabalenka teased the roaring crowd for their delayed support for her.

“Oh, now you guys cheer for me,” she said, in a laughing acknowledgement of how hard it is to compete against an American in Ashe, as quoted by tournament website.

Still, two days ago, she had promised free drinks for their support. “Margaritas for everyone from Dobel Tequila!” she promised, with a laugh.

Sabalenka moves one win away from becoming the first woman to win both hard-court Grand Slam titles in the same year since Angelique Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016. Sabalenka won her second straight Australian Open title earlier this year