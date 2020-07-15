Austrian World No.3 Dominic Thiem said that the restrictions that are in place for players in this year’s US Open makes it extremely risky to participate in the Grand Slam.

The US Open is set to be held from August 31 to September 13 amid a slew of restrictions on player movements and the number of people that accompany them to the venue and on court.

“Three or four people must be allowed. It would be extremely risky to travel without your own physio. You need a coach on-site,” Thiem said in an interview with Krone.

Earlier World No.1 Novak Djokovic had said that he is undecided on whether he wants to participate in the US Open or not this year. Djokovic said that the upsurge in cases in the US does not spell well for the US Open.

“I still haven’t decided whether I will play in the US Open. The upsurge in registered Covid-19 cases in the US and New York in particular are not playing into the event’s hands,” he said.

Former World No.1 Andy Murray however said that he will be taking part. “I would go and play provided that we are given the assurance that it’ll be safe to go,” Murray was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“If there’s an increased risk that we as a sport are going to make things worse then absolutely they shouldn’t have the event.”