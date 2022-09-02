US Open: Iga Swiatek trounces former champ Sloane Stephens; Pegula advances

In just 1 hour, 13 minutes here on Thursday, Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek upset previous champion Sloane Stephens at the US Open in straight sets.

Swiatek won 6-3, 6-2. Earlier this year, he had a commanding 37-match winning streak.

The 21-year-old, free-swinging Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is showing signs that she might be prepared to reach such heights once more. She is still far from the faultless play she displayed in the spring and early summer, though, in her current shape.

Nevertheless, Swiatek, who was shockingly making her Arthur Ashe Stadium debut, effortlessly overcame the first big obstacle in her quest to add a US Open victory to her résumé. Stephens entered as a very dangerous floater. He is now 29 and ranked No. 51. When she won the 2017 US Open, she was unseeded and was ranked 83.

Kalinina withdraws, and Kvitova advances.

The US Open’s Petra Kvitova reached Round 3 without ever striking a ball. Anhelina Kalinina withdrew from both the singles and doubles matches on Thursday due to sickness, advancing the No. 23 seed to the third round.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the round of 32 in New York for the eleventh time in her 15 visits overall. But the only Grand Slam competition in which she hasn’t advanced past the semifinals is the US Open. The quarterfinals were reached by her in 2015 and 2017.

The winner of the match between the No. 9 seed Garbi e Muguruza and her 17-year-old compatriot Linda Fruhvirtova will then face the Czech.

Pegula advances to the next phase.

Jessica Pegula made a statement by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a tough match 6-4, 6-4, living up to her reputation as the guiding light for home interest.

“It’s been really special to be the No. 1 American, it’s pretty cool,” stated Pegula.

“You always have goals, you want to dream big, but at the same time, you do have to stay present to take it one match at a time. It’s good to dream, but you’ve got to work on all the little things that build you up to get there. That’s what I’ve been doing pretty well, but balancing it is tough.”

The American No. 1’s doubles prowess was on display from the get-go, the depth of return and a punchy volleyed putaway ensured an instant 2-0 lead.

(Inputs from IANS)