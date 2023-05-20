US Kids Golf India to conduct events across Asia

The US Kids Golf Tour India is set to expand to different parts of the country and will also have its first overseas series next month in Singapore.

Following their results from the 2022 season, 14 Indian youngsters from different parts of India have qualified for the US Kids European Championships. Boys: Nihaal Cheema (Boys U-7); Adit Veeramachaneni (Boys 9); Vidit Aggarwal and Aarnav Patel (Boys 10); Paranjaay Mahtani (Boys 11); Devvrat Singh Rajawat and Rayan Sao (Boys 12); Vihaan Jain, Jivraj Khurana, Harjai Milkha Singh and Arshvant Srivastava (All Boys 13). Girls: Naina Kapoor (Girls 11); Ananyaa Sood (Girls 12); Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 14). While the series of six events in Singapore begins next month on June 13, the Indian expansion will see six events on the local Tour in North Zone and then six each in the West and South Zones.

“The series of events will soon expand to other Asian countries,” said Rajesh Srivastava, President of US Kids Golf India, who is also President of US Kids Golf Asia. “We are also expanding our outreach in South and West Zones and by 2024 we will add East Zone.

With 24 local events, regional finals in each zone, and an Indian Championships, it will become the most exhaustive series offering a pathway to US Kids European and World Championships.”

“An Asian Championships is also on the anvil and events will also offer American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) stars, which will help youngsters play more events in the US and also gain an advantage in getting to American colleges for golf,” added Mr. Srivastava.

In March, the US Kids Golf Foundation, US, the primary organizers of almost 1,500 US Kids Golf events in almost 50 countries, appointed Mr. Srivastava, as President of the US Kids Golf Asia also.

“We want to give our young and talented golfers a chance to play at the best courses. Not just in India, but also outside.

While US Kids Golf India did have a South Zone series, the pandemic halted that later. Now that series is being re-started as also in West Zone, apart from the full season in the North.

The tournaments in India will continue under the Tournament Director Amit Dube, in the South it will be Rahul Ganapathy, and in the West, it will be Amit Nigam. All three are well-known coaches and professional golfers.

The US Kids Golf India takes great pride in taking its events to Championship courses. While numerous events have been held at the Jack Nicklaus signature Classic Golf and Country Resort, the events will also travel to iconic courses like the Delhi Golf Club and various courses in Bengaluru and in western parts of India.