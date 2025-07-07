UP’s Swati and Kanak shine at Uganda Para-Badminton Tournament

Once again, the girls of Uttar Pradesh have brought glory to the state and the nation on the international sports stage.

Swati and Kanak Singh, students of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow, have showcased extraordinary talent at the Uganda Para-Badminton International Tournament 2025 by securing gold, silver, and bronze medals, proving that no physical limitation can hinder success when opportunities are provided.

Their achievements are a testament to the impactful implementation of Divyangjan Empowerment policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose inclusive vision is now echoing on global platforms.

Swati clinched a silver medal in the Women’s Singles SU-5 category, a gold in Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5, and a bronze in Mixed Doubles. Meanwhile, Kanak Singh earned bronze medals in both Women’s Singles SL-4 and Women’s Doubles. The tournament, held in Kampala, Uganda from July 1 to 6, saw participation from para-badminton athletes representing over 50 countries.

Congratulating the winners, UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Divyangjan Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, said, “The success of Swati and Kanak is not just a personal triumph; it reflects the effectiveness of the Divyangjan Empowerment Model developed by the Yogi government. These daughters have proven that no challenge is insurmountable when opportunity, resources, and guidance are provided.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh, Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow, credited the university’s academic and rehabilitation ecosystem for the success and said, “Our girl students are showcasing their talent on the global stage. This is a proud and inspiring moment for all daughters and Divyangjans in the state.”

Director of the Sports and Yoga Cell, Prof Pandey Rajeevnayan, emphasised that the achievement reflects the success of the university’s training policies. Coach Irshad Ahmed remarked, “With dedication, hard work, and self-belief, no challenge is impossible. This victory will inspire society at large.”