Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players for their ‘unprofessional approach’ after the board declared 10 of its players to be corona positive.

While the Pakistan board has stated that three of its players are positive for the dreaded virus, it said that 7 more players are found to be positive a day after.

“Players who have tested positive were practising outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players is to blame for these positive COVID-19 tests,” Latif said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance,” he added.

Hafeez, who was found by the board to be corona positive on Tuesday has got himself and family-tested in personal capacity for “second opinion” and the results have come negative.

All the players tested positive are part of the 29 member squad, announced earlier by the board, which would be touring England. Despite the number of corona positive cases, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan is hopeful of having the tour as per the original schedule.