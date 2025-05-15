Under Zelezny’s watch, Neeraj targets 90m breakthrough in Doha; Kishore, Gulveer, Parul among other Indians in fray

Neeraj Chopra has scaled every peak in javelin throw, from a historic Olympic gold in Tokyo to top honours in the World Championships and the Diamond League. At 27, the poster-boy of Indian athletics has already etched his name into history. And yet, one milestone still eludes his illustrious resume, the 90-metre mark.

With a personal best of 89.94m, he has placed himself within a whisper of that elite club, a mere six centimetres short.

On Friday, when he leads India’s biggest ever Diamond League contingent in Doha, it will be the first time in the last four years, he will start the new season without the tag of an Olympic champion, nor as the world’s best thrower.

However, the Panipat-born has already taken the first step to reach that final frontier, which separates a champion from a legend, by bringing in the greatest javelin thrower of all time, Jan Zelezny, as his coach.

For close to four years since his bronze at the 2021 Kuortane Games, Neeraj was a podium fixture with 19 straight top-two finishes across global meets. But Paris changed that. While a second-place finish at the Olympics might be a dream for many, for Neeraj, it was a wake-up call.

Having set a standard of consistency with the gold in Tokyo followed by top finishes at the Diamond Leagues and World Championships until the silver in Paris, Neeraj is now chasing global dominance by pushing boundaries in every sense, physically, mentally and technically.

The 90-metre obsession

The 90m mark was once a symbolic target but it has now become a non-negotiable benchmark while competing in a field where rivals like Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem have already breached the mark regularly. Neeraj knows that gold medals now demand more than personal bests, they demand perfection.

His frustration after falling short of that mark in Lausanne last year, despite a commendable win, spoke volumes of his ambitions. No more a dream, the 90m throw is a mission now. And that mission begins again in Doha.

Jan Železný: The Mastermind

As his new Olympic cycle begins, Neeraj would hope to accomplish the mission under the guidance of the greatest of all — Czech Republic’s Jan Železný, the current world record holder and the only man to record 52 throws beyond 90 metres. A three-time Olympic champion, Železný not only brings the pedigree but comes with a proven coaching track record, having mentored Czech star Jakub Vadlejch into a world-class thrower.

After the Paris Olympics, Neeraj had said that he would not rest until he felt he had squeezed every last centimetre of the best throw his body had in it. His partnership with Zenlenzy isn’t just about technique tweaks or fitness drills but maximising every millimetre of potential, every ounce of force, every degree of trajectory.

The Doha field — familiar foes

A ruthless field, comprising multiple Olympic medallists, 90m-plus throwers and emerging talent awaits Neeraj in Doha, where even a high-80s throw may no longer be medal-worthy. The margins are slimmer, the field deeper and the stakes higher than ever.

But Neeraj thrives under pressure, he has proved it numerous times. Whether it was his breakthrough at the 2018 Asian Games or the historic gold in Tokyo, he has always stood tall. Now, with a legendary coach in his corner and a renewed fire in his belly, Neeraj’s out on a mission to set a new standard — for himself, for Indian athletics and for the record books.

The quest for 90m begins again, but this time it’s personal.

Kishore Jena to join Neeraj in Doha

Meanwhile, India will have two entries in the men’s javelin throw event, as Neeraj will be joined by compatriot Kishore Jena, who came ninth last year with a throw of 76.31m. Neeraj and Kishore had finished 1-2 at the 2023 Asian Games in Huanzhou.

Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary are also a part of the Indian contingent in the Doha Leg. Gulveer, the national record holder in men’s 5000m, will be making his Diamond League debut while India’s national record holder in women’s 3000m steeplechase, Parul will also be in action.