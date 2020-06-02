Legendary Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Tuesday paid tribute to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly stating that the former Indian captain was “unconventional and fiercely proud” and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

“Unconventional and fiercely proud, Sourav Ganguly wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too!,” Laxman wrote on Twitter while posting the iconic Lord’s balcony picture in which Ganguly took off his shirt after India beat England in the NatWest Trophy final.

“Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities,” Laxan added about the cricketer turned administrator and the current BCCI boss.

Ganguly, one of India’s most successful skipper, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs in which he managed to score 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively.

Laxman had earlier revealed that he over the next few days he would be paying tribute to some of the cricketers that he has played alongside and has had a significant role in his life and cricketing career. He started this initiative by paying tribute to Sachin Tendulkar and followed it up by a tribute to Anil Kumble.

The tribute by Laxman to Ganguly is part of this initiative.