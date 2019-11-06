Desperate for a win to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Lokomotiv Moscow will host Juventus at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium, Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

Placed third in their domestic league and in their European group, Lokomotiv have nothing to lose and should go all guns blazing in today’s encounter. A defeat would certainly end their campaign whereas a win will not guarantee a knockout berth but shall keep them in contention.

Inspiration will be drawn from their first-leg performance at the Allianz Stadium where they were leading against till 77th minute. Also with the crowd at their back this time, the Moscow-based team are more than capable of pulling out a surprise.

Currently in the middle of a tough schedule, Juventus are coming to this match after beating rival Torino on Saturday and will follow it up with a Seria A home match against AC Milan before hosting Atletico Madrid in next Champions League fixture.

In their home round fixture against Moscow, it had taken Maurizio Sarri-led team 77 minutes to score a goal after conceding one in the 30th minute. A brace from Paulo Dybala had saved the blushes for the Italian champions at home and the Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. should be keeping that in mind while preparing for the match.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Injury concerns have hurt the cause of Lokomitv this season to a great extent. Players like Fedor Smolov, Luka Djordjevic and Anton Miranchuk continue to remain on the sidelines.

Vedran Corluka and Benedict Howedes are expected to be a part of the defence unit while Grzegorz Krychowiak and Joao Mario can be seen in the midfield.

For Juve, Mario Mandzukic has been left out of the Champions League squad. Mattia De Sciglio has recovered from a thigh injury and was included in the eleven against Torino.

Aaron Ramsey, Danilo and Douglas Costa have also gained complete fitness after suffering injury problems. Gonzalo Higuain has also overcome his head injury and is available, but Dybala should hold his position beside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Lokomotiv Moscow: Guilherme; Idowu, Howedes, Corluka, Murilo, Ignatyev; Krychowiak, Barinov, Mario; Eder, Kolomeytsev.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Lokomotiv Moscow: DLWWL

Juventus: WWDWW

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

The teams have featured only once against each other which was the first leg of today’s tie. It was won by Juventus 2-1.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Juventus win 1-0.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Steaming Details

Where can I watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.