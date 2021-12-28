Follow Us:
U-19 skipper Dhull says, victory against Afghanistan is result of staying positive

India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull has said that the victory against Afghanistan is a result of staying positive even after the defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup.

SNS | New Delhi | December 28, 2021 12:33 pm

India overcame Afghanistan by four wickets with 10 balls to spare with to tenacious efforts from openers Harnoor Singh (64) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (35) and unbeaten knocks from Rajangad Bawa (43 n.o) and Kaushal Tambe (35 n.o). After Afghanistan produced a difficult 259 for 4 thanks to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai's breezy 86 off 68 balls, India faced a nerve-wracking chase towards the mark. Suliman Safi, Afghanistan's captain, also contributed with a 73-run innings. "I had to keep my cool because I was the last of the known batsmen. I made the decision to stay till the end and provide excellent assistance to Rajangad Bawa. I'm pleased that I fulfilled the expectations placed on me and helped my side advance to the semifinals "Man of the Match Kaushal Tambe stated.

Photo: ANI

Yash Dhull, India’s U-19 captain, stated the victory over Afghanistan came as a result of maintaining positive despite losing to Pakistan in the recent ACC U19 Asia Cup.

“We devised a strategy to stay upbeat after our loss against Pakistan. That attitude has resulted in this victory. We told ourselves to play positively even though we were under pressure, and all credit goes to the entire team “After the game, Dhull stated. “Everyone pitched in with beneficial alliances and remained unflappable under pressure. We’ll take that positive mindset into the semifinals as well “he added.

(With ANI inputs)

