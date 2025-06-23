Two-time Olympics Medalist Lalit Upadhyay retires from International Hockey

Two-time Olympic medalist Lalit Upadhyay, a key member of India’s bronze-winning hockey teams at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday.

The 31-year-old striker from Varanasi shared an emotional farewell message on social media following India’s final match in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, marking the end of a distinguished 16-year career.

Upadhyay made his senior debut in 2008 during the Eight-Nation Tournament in Malaysia and went on to earn 183 caps, scoring 67 goals.

Renowned for his speed, sharp game sense, and playmaking ability, he became a vital cog in India’s forward line. His career highlights include two Olympic medals, the Arjuna Award (2021), and crucial performances in major tournaments.

One of his finest moments came at the 2017 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Bangladesh, where his multiple goals, including a decisive strike in the final against Malaysia, secured India’s title victory. Earlier, in 2010, he was named Best Player of the Tournament at the prestigious Beighton Cup, showcasing his rising talent.

A versatile attacker, Upadhyay’s ability to deliver under pressure made him a fan favorite. His retirement closes a significant chapter for Indian hockey, leaving behind a legacy of excellence. Tributes poured in from teammates and fans, celebrating his contributions to the sport.

As he steps away, the hockey fraternity will remember him as a player who embodied skill, determination, and sportsmanship.