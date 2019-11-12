Deepak Chahar, who wreaked havoc for India in the final Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match series against Bangladesh and picked up a hat-trick, has repeated the feat again in just three days time.

Bowling for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league game against Vidarbha at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Chahar removed Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over.

Leading the pace attack for his team, Chahar returned with the figure of 4/18 in three overs. Riding on his brilliance, Rajasthan restricted Vidarbha at 99/9 in the match which was reduced to 13-over-a-side.

Chahar was also the star of the pack in the deciding T20I between India and Bangladesh on Sunday. The tourists were cruising towards the winning total when Chahar picked up the important wicket of Mohammad Mithun to break Bangladesh’s second-wicket partnership of 98 runs.

After the other bowlers broke the backbone of the opponents’ middle-order, Chahar sealed the victory for India. He dismissed Shaiful Islam in the last ball of the 18th over and followed it up with consecutive dismissals of Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain in the first two deliveries of the final over.

With the treble, the Chennai Super Kings bowler became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket and returned with the astounding figure of 6/7 in four overs.

Riding on his brilliance, India won the game against Bangladesh which was a virtual final as the series was tied at one all.

Ekta Bisht was the first Indian cricketer to pick-up three wickets off consecutive deliveries in a T20I match. She achieved the feat back in 2012 in that year’s ICC World Twenty20 2012 against Sri Lanka in the playoff game.