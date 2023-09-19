Tvesa cards error free 65 to take 6-shot lead after Day 1 in 13th Leg of Hero WPGT

Tvesa Malik carded a and superb error free 7-under 65 to take a whopping six shot lead after the first day of the 13th Leg of the Hero WPGT men’s Pro Golf Tour. at the DLF Golf and Country Club, here on Tuesday

Tvesa had seven birdies and no bogeys as she closed with a string of four birdies in the last four holes.

Last week’s winner Neha Tripathi returned 1-under 71 and Ananya Datar recovered from an early triple bogey on par-4 second hole for a similar 71. Yet they were six shots behind the leader.

Jasmine Shekar (72) is sole fourth, while Agrima Manral and Anisha Agarwalla are tied fifth at 1-over 73 each.

Tvesa, who has managed only a few starts on the Ladies European Tour this year, is using the platform of the competitive domestic Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour to play herself back into form. To that extent she has succeeded. She won the 11th Leg, and finished runner-up in the 12th Leg. She was earlier runner-up in the sixth Leg.

Neha Tripathi, one of the senior and seasoned players on the domestic Tour, has also been playing well on the domestic Tour. She won the 10th and 12th Legs, and is now second on the Order of Merit.

One of the disappointments of the opening day was Asian Games-bound Pranavi Urs, who had two double bogeys in her round. They came on the Par-5 fourth and the Par-4 eighth. She had two other bogeys and two birdies, one of them on the 18th.

Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Ananya Datar go out in the final group on the second day.

Kirti Chowhan (74), Khushi Khanijau (75) and Pranavi Urs (76) are placed seventh to ninth. Three players Asmitha Sathish, Durga Nittur and Sneha Singh are tied for 10th with cards of 77 each.