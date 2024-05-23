Diksha, Pranavi, Tvesa lead six Indians in Jabra Ladies in France

Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik lead the Indian challenge at this week’s Jabra Ladies Golf Open in France.

Trio is being joined by Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh.

The same six had played a week earlier in German Masters with varying fortunes. While Diksha, Pranavi and Tvesa finished an identical T-24, the other three missed the cut and are keen to make up this week.

While Diksha is firmly established on the Ladies European Tour, Pranavi has shown good signs in her first full year and Tvesa is trying to find her feet back on the Tour, just as Vani and Amandeep.

Sneha, who topped the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India in 2023, is getting to learn the ropes after a lot of success at home.

Only Diksha and Tvesa are playing in the morning wave and the rest will come out in the afternoon.

Local golfer, Pauline-Roussin Bouchard will be drawing in the home crowds as the two-time LET winner plays at her home club.

One of 16 French hopefuls in the tournament, she will start round one at 13:13 in the company of Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup and Australian Amy Walsh.