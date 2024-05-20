Diksha shoots 67, finishes 24th with Tvesa and Pranavi in German Masters

Trio of Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik, were all Tied-24th in the Amundi German Masters Brandenburg as local star Alexandra Försterling won the event after a dramatic playoff.

Försterling holed her birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat close friend Emma Spitz and secure her fourth LET title.

Diksha, who did not play as fluently as she had, finally hit form on the second nine of the final round.

After being 1-over for the first nine holes, Diksha who started from the 10th hole, birdied six times in a span of eight holes to finish with 5-under 67. They all totalled 1-under 287.

Pranavi Urs, who was Tied-second after the first round, shot 69 and it included four birdies from the 13th to the 16th. Tvesa Malik who made the cut on the line, shot 71.

The three , all multiple winners on their home turf at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, will next play at the Jabra Ladies Open.