Turkish League halted after club president punches referee

The Super League match in Turkey ended in a mayhem when one of the team presidents punched the match referee in the face at the end of their Super League home match against Rizespor.

Not only Koca did punch the referee in the face, but he kicked him on the head while he was on the ground.

After Rizespor equalized in the 97th minute, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face at the end of their home match Monday night. Koca went onto the pitch and attacked the referee after the final siren of the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium. Not only Koca, but Ankaragucu supporters also swarmed the field, and Meler was kicked when he went down, though it was unclear who did the kicking. Meler eventually found the police to help him get to the dressing room.

Advertisement

The event has resulted in the suspension of the Turkish League.

The local media reported that Meler and Koca were then brought to the hospital, where Koca was placed under guard and was anticipated to be imprisoned after treatment. Meler had eliminated a player from each team.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was informed of the incident right away, and Turkish media reported that he condemned what had happened. “I denounce the attack that occurred after the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish referee Halil Umut Meler a quick recovery,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish Football Federation denounced the “inhumane and despicable” attack on the official in a statement issued a few hours after full time.

“Sports promote brotherhood and peace.” Violence and sports are incompatible. We will never consent to acts of violence in Turkish sports. Mehmet Buyukeksi, the chairman of the Turkish FA [TFF], then stated that the Super Lig was “postponed indefinitely” in the wake of the violent incident.

“Those responsible for attacking referee Umut Meler, the related club, the club chairman, club officials, and all others involved will face the harshest punishments imaginable.” Mehmet Buyukeksi said.

Following the incident, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) decided to call an extraordinary meeting, according to the national broadcaster, TRT.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced in a post on X that Koca had been taken into custody. Furthermore, he announced that two individuals had already been placed under arrest following a court investigation into the incident.

Ankaragucu official X, formerly known as Twitter, apologized to the nation’s football community for the incident two hours after the game ended.

The statement read in Turkish, “As the MKE Ankaragucu Sports Club, we are saddened by the incident that took place tonight.”.

“We apologize to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Çaykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium.”.

The 37-year-old Meler is on UEFA’s elite list and has previously officiated in the UEFA Europa League, as well as taking charge of West Ham’s Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar last season.

The following weekend was to see the 16th round of the 38-round Turkish top league.

Well-known players from the Turkish Super Lig include former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha, former Manchester City attacker Edin Dzeko, and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi.