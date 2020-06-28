England spin bowler Jack Leach is not at all disturbed by the competition for a place in the national team and has said that he wants to bring over his best form from club cricket to the international stage so that he could become a regular starter in the Test side.

“I’m thinking about trying to bring my best to the England set-up,” Leach was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I feel like I haven’t done that yet and it takes a bit of working out mentally how you want to go about things.”

“You’ve come from county cricket where you feel like you are massively involved and you do that through performing over and over. Here I feel like I haven’t done that yet and I think I have a better understanding of why that is,” he said.

Leach is pretty much in the scheme of things as far England is concerned for the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies starting 8 July. The series is set to mark the resumption of the game after the outbreak of coronavirus brought all sporting activities to a complete standstill.

“My main aim (is) to bring my best to the party and if I do that then I won’t be far away,” Leach said. “We’ve got five really good spinners here so it feels like there’s everything to play for, like 30 guys all are playing for spots.

“There’s lots of competition throughout the squad and spin is no different. It’s about us all working together to all be at our best.

“Then it’s up to the selectors and not up to us who takes that spot. I’m so glad to see Mo (Moeen Ali) back as well. Mo at his best is an unbelievable player, so yes it’ll be interesting to see,” he added.