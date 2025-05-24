Tripura Olympic Association election concludes successfully, ushering in new era for sports in state

In a landmark development for the sporting fraternity of Tripura, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-constituted Adhoc Committee has successfully concluded the long-awaited election of the Tripura Olympic Association (TOA), an official statement said.

This historic event, held under the guidance and mandate of the IOA President, marks the revival of the Olympic movement in the state after a prolonged gap of over 15 years.

The electoral process, conducted with transparency and inclusiveness, culminated in the official announcement of the new TOA Executive Committee.

Advertisement

The announcement was followed by a solemn oath-taking ceremony held at the Conference Hall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas in Khejurbagan, Agartala, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, government officials, and sports stakeholders, the statement added.

Advertisement

The newly elected body will serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029. With the installation of the new leadership, the TOA is expected to initiate structural reforms and advance a professional approach to sports administration in the state.

The Indian Olympic Association extended its warm congratulations to the newly elected President, General Secretary, Executive Members, and office bearers. IOA President PT Usha, through an official message, expressed confidence in the new team’s ability to uplift Tripura’s sports landscape and open new doors for aspiring athletes, the statement said.

Special appreciation was extended to the Tripura State Government, especially: Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura, Tinku Roy, Minister, Youth Affairs and Sports, Tripura, Officials from the Youth Affairs & Sports Department, Director and Secretary of the Tripura Sports Council, other key individuals including Ratan Saha and Sujit Roy.

Their unwavering support was recognised as crucial to the success of this transformative initiative.

The IOA-Adhoc Committee also acknowledged the active involvement of sports associations, officials, and the larger sporting community of Tripura. Their collective efforts have restored the Olympic spirit in the state and laid a robust foundation for future sporting excellence, the statement said.

Further, according to the statement, this milestone sets the stage for a brighter future for Tripura’s athletes, ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve on regional, national, and international platforms.