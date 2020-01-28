Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen becomes the latest Premier League player to join Inter Milan in the club’s January signing spree which has seen Manchester United defender Ashley Young and Chelsea forward Victor Mosses joining the Italian giants.

Eriksen has reportedly been roped in at a transfer fee of of 20 million euros (17 million pounds, USD 22 million). He has signed a contract to stay with Inter until 2024.

“Christian Dannemann Eriksen is officially a new Inter player. The Danish player, born in 1992, joins the Nerazzurri on a permanent deal from Tottenham and has signed a contract lasting until 30 June 2024,” Inter Milan said in an official statement on their website.

“We can confirm the departure of Christian Eriksen who has today completed a transfer to Inter Milan. We wish you all the best for the future,” Tottenham Hotspur said.

Eriksen has made 305 appearances for Spurs since moving to the London club from Ajax in 2013. He was an integral part of the squad which reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and finished among the top four in the last four seasons under the leadership of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Danish footballer had already expressed his desire to move to San Siro at the end of the last season. He was also jeered by som Spurs fans in his last few games for Tottenham when his transfer rumours grew stronger.

“I couldn’t wait to join, it’s wonderful to be here and I’m happy to be a new Inter player. I’m very excited and can’t wait to introduce myself to the fans. I’ve already experienced their warmth, it’s been a fantastic welcome. I feel great,” Eriksen said after joining Inter as quoted on the club’s official website.

“I’m not really someone who places great importance on statistics but I know that there are people who like talking about this. The numbers say that I did really well in England. It’s now time to start a new challenge, I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic Club,” he added.