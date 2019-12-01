Newly-appointed Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho revealed that the Spurs fans don’t love the Portuguese coach but they accept him as the leader.

Notably, Mourinho was handed the responsibility of Spurs on November 20 after Mauricio Pochettino was fired as the club’s manager.

“The fans love the club, I’m not saying they love me but they accept me as a top professional who wants to give everything for the club,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

After Mourinho’s appointment, Spurs registered three victories in as many matches. The team, which slumped to 14th spot in the Premier League table under Pochettino, have jumped to fifth spot.

“People have more reasons to love me if they like my work, but the fans are behind the team and they see us working hard to get to a position in the table that is more suitable to the talent of this squad,” added the coach.

In their Premier League match on Saturday night, Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3-2 at home as Delle Ali scored a brace and Moussa Sissoko netted the third one.

Talking about the match, Mourinho said, “I think it was in our best period when we scored the third goal, we were close to score the fourth and then when they scored the first one it was a different game.

“I felt the boys felt a bit tired after playing a high-intensity game, but we had the chance to score the fourth goals, but then in the Premier League the game is always alive.

“We played well for long period of the games, we had a few scary moments but I think the fans enjoyed. We scored seven goals in four days.”

Tottenham, who have secured their place in the knockout stages of Champions League, will be back in action on Wednesday when Mourinho’s men move to Old Trafford for the Premier League clash against Manchester United.