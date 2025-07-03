Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Olympians Anjum Moudgil (also world championship silver medalist) and Saurabh Chaudhary and world championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh, are back in reckoning for team India spots after the conclusion of the National Selection Trials 3&4 for Rifle and Pistol shooters, at the Trishul Shooting Range in Dehradun.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has released the full domestic rankings list for Group A (eligible for India selection) shooters on their website, after the final match was played out on Monday (June 30, 2025).

Double Olympian Anjum, one of India’s finest woman rifle shooters ever, missed out on the first half of the international season comprising three World Cup stages, but is back in reckoning in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), having displaced fellow Paris Olympian Shriyanka Sadangi in the top three.

World record holder Sift Kaur Samra remains the top-ranked 3P women’s shooter in India with an average of 593.38, followed by Ashi Chouksey (592.25) and Anjum (591.68). Sriyanka (589.90), Mehuli (588.58), and Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole (588.08) complete the top six of this highly competitive field.

Former Asian Games and Youth Olympics champion Saurabh Chaudhary is back as India’s No.1 in the men’s 10m air pistol with a top-ranked average of 583.93, followed by Aditya Malra (582.75) and Anmol Jain (582.33). Amit Sharma (582), Nishant Rawat (582), and Samrat Rana (581.45) took fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively.

Among the rifle shooters, Asian Championship 2024 gold medallist Mehuli Ghosh returns to the No. 1 spot in the domestic rankings of 10m Air Rifle Women with an average of 633.65, followed closely by Elavenil Valarivan (633.28) and Ananya Naidu (632.83). Rising names Arya Rajesh Borse (632.25), Ramita (632.05), and Sonam Uttam Maskar (631.60) also feature in the top six rankings.

In the 10m Air Pistol Women, Suruchi continues to dominate the national circuit. With an average score of 588.25, she sits firmly at the top, enjoying a nearly 10-point lead over her nearest competitor, Palak (578.38).

Paris Olympic double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker and Surbhi Rao both average 578, with Surbhi taking fourth due to a lower drop score. Rhythm Sangwan (577.88) and Esha Singh (577.83) follow closely at fifth and sixth, respectively.

World No. 2 Manu, who skipped T3 and T4 rounds, continues to lead the 25m Sports Pistol Women India rankings with an average score of 588.65. Simranpreet Kaur Brar (583.75), Esha Singh (583.50), Rahi Sarnobat (582.28), Abhidnya Patil (580.43), and Divya T.S. (580.38) round up the top six.

Anish Bhanwala, fresh off wins in Trials 3 & 4, holds on to the No.1 spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men with an average of 581.25. He is followed by Neeraj Kumar (578.75) and Adarsh Singh (578.55). The next three spots are held by Bhavesh Shekhawat (576.63), Pradeep Singh Shekhawat (576.30), and Mandeep Singh (576.00).

In 10m Air Rifle Men (ARM), reigning Asian champion Rudrankksh Patil sits on top of the ranking with an average score of 633.98, just 0.58 ahead of Arjun Babuta (633.40). Kiran Jadhav, with an average score of 632.35, tops Umamahesh Maddineni by 0.12 to take the third rank. Divyansh Singh Panwar (632) and Niraj Kumar (631.75 complete the high-performing top six in ARM after Selection Trials 3&4 for Group ‘A’ shooters.

Veteran Chain Singh retains the top spot in the 3P event for men with an average score of 592.63. Olympian Akhil Sheoran, with an average score of 591.35, is just 0.02 ahead of third-place Aishwary Pratap Singh. Niraj Kumar (591.25), Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Swapnil Kushale (589.15), and Army Marksmanship Unit’s Babu Singh (587.05) complete the top six.

In the shotgun, 2024 Asian Championships gold medallist Ganemat Sekhon leads the Skeet Women rankings with an average of 116.33, followed by Raiza Dhillon (116.00) and Maheshwari Chauhan (115.00). Yashasvi Rathore (112.67), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (111.33), and Darshna Rathore (109.67) complete the top six.

Abhay Singh Sekhon stands at the top in Skeet Men with an average of 121.33, maintaining a consistent performance. He is followed closely by Bhavtegh Singh Gill (119.33), Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka (119.00), Parampal Singh Guron (118.00), and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (118.00), who are tied in the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Sukhbir Singh Harika (117.33) is sixth.

Neeru from Madhya Pradesh dominates the Trap Women rankings with an average of 117.00, trailing Aashima Ahlawat (116.00) and Preeti Rajak (114.00). Manisha Keer (113.67), Pragati Dubey (113.33), and Kirti Gupta (112.67) complete the top six.

In Trap Men, Olympian Lakshay Sheoran leads the chart with a stellar average of 121.33, followed by Kynan Chenai (120.33) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (120.00). R. Prithviraj Tondaiman is ranked fourth (119.00), while Arjun (118.67) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (118.00) secure the fifth and sixth ranks.