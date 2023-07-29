Top five strikers in football in 2023: At fifth position is Robert Lewandowski

The realism of football is filled with a diverse range of talented players who have been impressing the world with their unique styles of play for several years. As per the opinions of our football enthusiasts, some players have earned their success through hard work, while others possess natural talent that needs to be refined to stand out among their peers. Speaking of talent, the world has witnessed some remarkable players who showcase their football tactics, skills, and shots by scoring goals and becoming the top stars of their team. These players, commonly known as strikers or centre forwards, lead their team’s attack and are responsible for scoring goals. In this article, we will explore the top five best strikers in the world who dominated the game in the 2022-2023 season.

5. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

The star player of FC Barcelona, a Polish captain, was born in Warsaw and began playing for an unregistered club called Partyzant Leszno. After achieving fame with FC Bayern Munich and breaking records, he signed with FC Barcelona in 2022. He scored 23 goals in the La Liga season, earning him the top goal scorer award.

4.Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema, the captain of Real Madrid and a French striker, played for the club for 14 years and scored 19 goals in his last season. He was the second-highest goal scorer after Robert Lewandowski before joining the Saudi club, Al Ittihad. He played a crucial role in leading Real Madrid to their 14th UEFA Champions League win in the previous 2022-2023 season. He won the Ballon d’Or 2022 and contributed some amazing goals to his national team.

Advertisement

3.Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

If Carlos Alcaraz, 20, has captured the imagination of the world of tennis, in football it is Erling Haaland, the 22-year-old wonder kid from Norway who has captured the football market with his aggressive and rapid style of play. He was born in Leeds, UK, but prefers playing for Norway. He is known for his extraordinary skills and goal-scoring capabilities, breaking records set by famous players like Mohammad Salah and Kun Aguero. He was bought by Manchester City a year ago, where his father’s career also got a boost. In his debut season, he scored 52 goals.

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Mbappe carries the capabilities of an extraordinary striker who can create opportunities, make long runs in hard situations, and most importantly, can score great goals. The French and PSG captain was born in Paris and is currently the highest goal scorer of the Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint Germain. He carries a great knack for scoring goals in difficult situations, one of them was the hat-trick scored during the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Argentina. Although his hat-trick went in vain his style of play has certainly announced the world about the next GOAT (greatest of all time).

1. Lionel Messi

If football is a brand, then Lionel Messi is its brand ambassador. Clinching the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022, and the World Cup at the end of 2022 is surely something the captain of Argentina has shown the world his goat mentality. Born in Rosario, Argentina on 24 June 1987, the 35-year-old player has achieved everything in the world of football. His free kicks, shot placement knowledge and picture of the game make him the world’s number one. Moreover, the player decided his career by moving to Inter Miami in MLS League.