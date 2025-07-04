Ton-up Smith, Brook rescue England after top-order collapse in Birmingham Test

England further consolidated their position in the second Test against India by riding centuries from Jamie Smith (157 not out) and Harry Brook (140 not out), who stretched their sixth wicket unbroken partnership past the 250-run mark to propel the home side to 355/5 at tea, and cut the first innings deficit to 232 at Edgbaston on Friday.

On a track that became conducive for batting, the English pair milked the Indian bowlers at will, with Brook completing his 9th Test century early into the second session while Smith breezed past the 150 to walk back unscathed and stage a spectacular recovery for the hosts that was once struggling at 84/5 after Mohammed Siraj rocked them with two wickets on successive deliveries in the first session.

Earlier in the day, after Siraj rocked England’s response, Smith and Brook came up with the perfect counterattack to keep the Indian bowlers at bay in the post-lunch session. It was an ominous start for the hosts who found themselves under immense pressure 10 balls into the session. Root was the first to depart, attempting to flick a leg-side delivery and tickled it to the left of Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Stokes was then greeted with a mean short ball first up from Siraj that climbed on him awkwardly and kissed the handle of his bat on his way to the keeper.

Reduced to 84/5, England desperately needed some solidity in the middle and the arrival of Smith bought urgency in their scoring. The English wicketkeeper sent the hat-trick ball straight down the ground for a four to get going, and raced to become the joint third-fastest centurion for England, getting to the landmark in just 80 balls.

At the other end, Brook looked in solid touch and started finding regular boundaries off Indian pacers. He reached his half-century in 72 balls, driving through the covers beautifully but only for three. Smith, meanwhile, went all out in his attack against the Indians, and almost caught up with his partner in the space of six balls. Smith plucked four boundaries and a six in a 23-run over to race to 38-ball 49 just before the drinks break quickly. England, with that remarkable recovery, had collected 83 runs in the first hour despite the early setbacks, and the hundred of the partnership between Smith and Brook came in just 90 deliveries.

India skipper Shubman Gill introduced spin from both ends to control the damage, but Smith welcomed Washington Sundar with back-to-back drives through extra cover to go on to outscore his partner at the other end. He then smashed Ravindra Jadeja for a four and six the following over, to eventually bring up an 80-ball century with the second of the consecutive fours off Jadeja – sharing the record with his partner at the other end.

Brief scores: England 355/5 (Jamie Smith 157 not out, Harry Brook 140 not out; Mohd. Siraj 3-57) trail India 587, by 232 runs.