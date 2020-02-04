New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham, who will be leading the side in the first two ODIs against India in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, said that it is disappointing to lose a player like Williamson.

However, Latham also asserted that Williamson’s absence will present an opportunity to other batsmen, who have been in search of a place in the team.

“It’s disappointing to lose a member like Williamson. But it presents an opportunity to someone to grab his opportunity. Hopefully, he gets his shoulder right and comes back into the side as soon as possible,” Latham told reporters ahead of the first ODI as quoted by ANI.

“I would look to the stick to the plans which are there in place. Fingers crossed, we can play a brand of cricket that we have always played with,” he added.

Notably, Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India as he continues to battle an inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder and has been replaced by Mark Chapman.

The injury occurred while fielding in the third T20 International in Hamilton last Wednesday and prevented him from playing the final two matches of the series.

Team physio Vijay Vallabh has said they would continue to cautiously manage Williamson’s return to play.

India on Sunday whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series but the hosts will feature some new faces in the ODIs starting February 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.