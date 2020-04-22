In a recent development, a male employee with the Tokyo Olympic Games organising committee has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. The same has been confirmed in an official confirmation of Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 released a statement in which they said that the man in his 30s was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday evening (21 April). A report carried by Xinhua news agency (via IANS) states that he was working at the Tokyo 2020 main office in Harumi, Chuo-ku, in east Tokyo.

“The affected employee is currently recuperating at home,” the statement read.

“Tokyo 2020 will disinfect the office areas frequented by the affected employee and has instructed staff who have been in close contact with him to stay at home,” the statement added.

It is worth highlighting that Tokyo 2020 employees have been asked to work from home after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in the capital, Osaka and five other prefectures in early April.

“Work that necessitates physical presence in the office will be reduced to an absolute minimum, with thorough measures being taken to prevent the spread of infection,” the organizers said on April 7.

It has still not been revealed how frequently the employee who has tested positive visited the office in the past two weeks.