After Australia inched past New Zealand by 4 runs in their virtual quarterfinal match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, skipper Meg Lanning rated it as the best performance by them at the ongoing biennial event.

“Today’s performance was our best of the tournament so far,” said Lanning as quoted by IANS.

“I don’t think we could be better placed for the semi-finals,” the skipper said, adding, “It’s certainly nice to have a win against a really good team and I thought it was a really good performance. We started well and were able to calm the situation down early with Beth Mooney playing a really good hand.”

It was a do-or-die encounter for Australia and New Zealand as both the teams were tied at 4 points before their final match in Group A. This implied that the Monday’s encounter was a virtual quarterfinal for both the teams.

“We were under the pump with the ball a little bit but I think we dealt with it extremely well to get over the line against a really good New Zealand team. Our first challenge for this tournament to get out of the group stage and to have done that now is certainly a nice feeling,” said Lanning.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was declared the Player of the Match for her figures of 3 for 17.

With the win, Australia maintain their record of entering the semifinal stages of the biennial event every time since its inception in 2009.