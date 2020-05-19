Indian skipper Virat Kohli has stated that he never doubted his abilities during match situations and as a child always believed that he could chase down the total and win a particular game that he watched on TV.

“To be honest, I never doubted myself in-game situations. Everyone who is human has doubts and weaknesses. Have their negatives. So in practice during tours, if you haven’t had a good session you feel you don’t have that flow,” Kohli said during a Facebook Live session with Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal.

“Yes, doubts creep in then and it’s at the back of your mind. Key is to keep going and get into that zone till you feel that it was just distraction. If I believe I am good enough, then I am good enough,” he added.

“Best part about match situation is that you don’t need to think so much. You react to situations knowing your role. Negative voices always come off the field when you are not in competition mode,” he further said.

Kohli then said that while watching cricket as a child he would believe that he had it in him to win the match for India.

“Honestly, when I was a kid, I used to watch India games and see them lose I would go to sleep thinking I could have won that match. If I am chasing 380, I never feel that you can’t achieve it.

“In 2011 in Hobart, we had to chase 340 in 40 overs to qualify. At the break I told (Suresh) Raina that we will approach this match as two 20 over games. 40 overs is a big duration. Let’s first play 20 and see how many runs are scored and then play another T20 game.”

(With inputs from IANS)