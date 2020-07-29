Chelsea’s latest signing Timo Werner has credited Frank Lampard for bringing him to the Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2020-21 season. Werner joined The Blues from German club RB Leipzig at an estimated cost of around 50 million pounds.

“He was the main point; we talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me,” Werner was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea about Lampard’s influence.

“He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here,” the 24-year-old Germany international added.

Werner, who has been a prolific scorer and has already netted more than 90 goals in his senior club career, was a hot property in the transfer market. Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United were on the race to acquire his service, especially after he had scored 34 goals in Bundesliga last season.

Chelsea, who have managed to finish fourth in the English Premier League 2019-20 season, have also bought Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The west London club have been a story of transformation in the last season with new manager Frank Lampard bringing in a chunk of young academy graduates and marking a change of generation.

Werner, who had grown up watching the Chelsea team of Lampard, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech and John Terry, said that he wanted to be a part of ‘a new era’ at the Bridge and bring success to the club.

“When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club,” Werner said.

“I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech.

“I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best,” he added.