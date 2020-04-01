Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed almost all the sporting events across the world and has put the upcoming ones in doubt, Australia test skipper Tim Paine has already issued a warning to India for the Test series which is still six months away.

The last time, in 2018-19, India toured Australia, Virat Kohli’s men had given their country first-ever Test-series victory down under. But that was an Australian team without David Warner and Steve Smith and Paine, thus, believes it will not be the same for India in 2020.

“No doubt that we’re a better team than we were last time. You put in 14- or 15-thousand Test runs with Steve Smith and David Warner, and Marnus Labuschange has come on in leaps and bounds and is now in the top three or four batsmen in the world himself. You put that amount of runs in a cricket side that last time we didn’t have (is helpful),” Paine was quoted as per saying on Cricket Australia’s official digital platform.

We’ve got three of the best batsmen in the world in our top six, we’ve got Matthew Wade firing and he adds some real toughness, Travis (Head) has improved a lot since he played here last time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Australian captain has suffered a tough luck during his quarantine days as his wallet and few other things were robbed from his home in Hobart and the thieves apparently went straight to a McDonald’s amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Australia.

Paine had his wallet in his car which was parked outside his home after he had converted his garage into a makeshift gym to stay fit during the lockdown. But the decision to park his car outside invited some unwanted charity for the Australian captain.

“I woke up this morning to a message from NAB saying I had some interesting movements on my account. I went out and the (car) door was open and my wallet and a few other things had gone. Actually looking at my account, the boys went straight to Maccas – the boys must have been hungry,” the 35-year-old added.