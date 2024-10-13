Tilak Varma to lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Tilak Varma has been named captain of the India A team for the men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which gets underway in Oman on October 18. Varma, who has represented India in four ODIs and 16 T20Is, will have a few other players with international experience for company, with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Chahar also a part of the squad.

The rest of the squad can bank in their IPL experience with Ayush Badoni (LSG), Ramandeep Singh (KKR), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Nehal Wadhera (MI) and Anuj Rawat (RCB) forming a strong batting contingent, while the bowling group comprises R Sai Kishore (GT), Hrithik Shokeen, Rasikh Salam (DC), Vaibhav Arora (KKR) and Aaqib Khan.

Nishant Sindhu, who was part of India’s title-winning squad in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, and Anshul Kamboj, who caught the eye during the recent Duleep Trophy four-day games, have also found a place in the squad.

Advertisement

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan A on October 19. Oman and UAE are the other two teams in their group.

This will be the first time the tournament will be played in the T20 format, with the five previous editions being held in the 50-over format. India had won the inaugural edition in 2013, while Pakistan won the title the last two times. In 2023, Pakistan beat India in the final to defend their title.

India A squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar